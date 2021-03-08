Folk orchestra concert benefits Buellton Senior Center

Community members have an opportunity to hear orchestral music once again. Members of the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra are performing in a virtual concert weekend to benefit the Buellton Senior Center at 7 p.m. March 12 and 13.

Tickets are $20 for a link to view both concerts live.

Audience members with a Google or YouTube account can chat during the concert, sending messages like “bravo!” It is not necessary to have an account to view the event.

Instrumentalists across a variety of talents — vocal, harp, celtic, pipes, folk and classical — are represented.

To listen to a solo performance and register for tickets, go to buelltonseniorcenter.org/benefit-concert.

— Annelise Hanshaw