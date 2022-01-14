Folk singer Martin Sexton at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Martin Sexton will perform Jan. 30 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club.

SANTA BARBARA — Folk singer and guitarist Martin Sexton will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St.

Doors for the all-ages show will open at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Sexton has released nine albums, including an EP called “2020 Vision.” His last full-length album was “Mixtape of the Open Road” (2015). He’s known for embracing folk, soul, blues, rock, pop and ballads in his music.

Tickets cost $66.60 with dinner. The show only costs $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the show.

To purchase, go to sohosb.com. To confirm dinner reservations, call SOhO at 805-962-7776.

People going into SOhO must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

— Dave Mason