Natural History Museum courtyard setting for weekend pop-up shops

COURTESY PHOTOS

RoHo Goods, which sells African beaded jewelry, is one of the featured vendors at the Folk and Tribal Marketplace, a series of weekend pop-up shops running through Dec. 20 to in the courtyard at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting a series of weekend pop-up shops through Dec. 20 in its courtyard on Puesta del Sol Road.

Each is featuring a different vendor from the popular Folk & Tribal Marketplace fundraiser.

“The Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplace is typically a large annual three-day fundraiser that features more than 30 vendors selling goods from all over the world,” said Amy Carpenter, event organizer and director of operations for the museum. “Discerning gift-givers rely on it to supply a wealth of unique artisanal gifts. This year’s pop-up shop version aims to provide a safely scaled-down outdoor experience that still offers a fine array of handcrafted items.”

Throughout December, a selection of items from other marketplace vendorss will be available at the Museum Store, according to Amy Carpenter, event organizer, at right.

Anomaly Imports will be selling handmade baskets, blankets and gifts from Mexico this weekend at the Folk and Tribal Marketplace.

From Dec. 18 through Dec. 20, La Calenda will offer folk art from Oaxaca, clothing and textiles, jewelry sculptures and Talevera pottery.

The shops take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and 25% of the sales benefit museum exhibits and programs. Shopping the Marketplace is free, museum admission not included.

Anomaly Imports is offering handmade gifts such as palm baskets and products from the Zapotec Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, this weekend.

RoHo Goods featuring Kitenge fabric masks, one-of-a-kind Kenyan beaded leather sandals, cowhide bags, African beaded jewelry, Binga baskets and cowhide home goods that support Kenyan artisans will be available from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13.

During the weekend of Dec. 18 through Dec. 20, La Calenda will be selling folk art from Oaxaca, clothing and textiles, jewelry, sculptures and Talavera Pottery.

Throughout December, a selection of items from many other favorite marketplace vendors will be on-site in the Museum Store, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. This selection of items will also be available through the new online store, www.sbnaturestore.org.

“It’s a great way to spend the day enjoying the museum and perusing unique items you can’t get anywhere else in Santa Barbara,” Ms. Carpenter said. “This is a curated shopping event, with hand-picked vendors and products, and a story to go with every item.”

