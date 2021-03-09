Food Action Network names new committee chair

Kiah Jordan is the new chair of the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network Executive Committee, which is composed of community leaders who drive the organization’s work and act as advocates for the network.

Mr. Jordan is the founder of Impact Family Office, and before that, he worked for Santa Barbara Capital, a real estate investment firm.

He graduated from Westmont College in Montecito with degrees in economics/business and Spanish, and he received a master’s degree in social entrepreneurship from USC’s Marshall School of Business. He is a national certified guardian by the Center for Guardianship Certification and a licensed professional fiduciary by the California Professional Fiduciaries Bureau.

An advocate for socially conscious ventures and entrepreneurship, Mr. Jordan dedicates much of his time to startups and organizations that benefit the Central Coast. He is an alumnus of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program, a founding board member of the Sustainable Change Alliance and current board member of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and Leading From Within.

Mr. Jordan is an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at Westmont College.

“Kiah’s expertise in impact ventures and governance is invaluable to the work we do, and our food system will be more resilient because of his leadership,” said Shakira Miracle, SBCFAN executive director.

Mr. Jordan noted, “Although our county is rich in agricultural exports, we suffer from the same issues of food inequity as our fellow California counties. I’m excited to follow the great work of the 2016 Food Action Plan and support the unification and strengthening of our local food system members.”

