Food bank donation scheduled today

SANTA BARBARA — La Cumbre Plaza and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be collecting donations today as part of the “One Million Meal Challenge.”

Macerich properties from coast-to-coast are joining together to support local community food banks. La Cumbre Plaza will be collecting donations of non-perishable items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to benefit the local food bank, according to a news release.

The donations will be collected in a drop-off spot near LensCrafters, located at the plaza, at 121 S. Hope Ave., in Santa Barbara.

Monetary donations are also being accepted at donate.foodbanksbc.org/team/311203.

— Mitchell White