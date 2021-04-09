Food bank service exempt from ‘public-charge’ rule

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County wants to reassure community members that accepting its services does not affect immigration status.

The anxiety stems from a 2019 immigration rule that extended a pre-existing law denying residency for those monetarily dependent on the government.

The “public-charge” rule denies green cards to those who utilize public benefits like food stamps and housing vouchers.

The rule was deemed illegal, but the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court.

Last month, the Biden administration dropped the appeal, therefore blocking the public-charge rule.

According to the Foodbank’s CalFresh outreach coordinator Daisy Basulto-Hernandez, the rule “has greatly affected a lot of the food distributions.”

“A lot of our food distributions are attended by the Latino population,” she said. “They always ask us if we’re aware of the rule.”

Those with questions or need assistance completing CalFresh or SNAP applications can contact Ms. Basulto-Hernandez at 805-699-1198. She can assist in both English and Spanish.

To learn more about the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and find its next distribution, go to foodbanksbc.org or call 805-967-5741.

— Annelise Hanshaw