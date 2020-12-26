Food drive successful in Ventura

Cans were arranged to create a traditional Christmas tree during a food drive at Ventura Harbor Village.

VENTURA — Donated cans of food have magically become Christmas trees, but don’t to be too surprised.

That kind of thing happens when the spirit of giving soars.

Residents and visitors recently dropped off more than a thousand cans of food and other items at Ventura Harbor Village, which hosted a Holiday CAN-Tree Food Drive for Food Share Ventura County.

This Christmas tree received a marine twist.

As part of the one-day holiday collection, cans of food were festively stacked to look like two colorfully decorated Christmas trees. One had a sea theme with a mermaid tail topper, and the second was decorated in traditional red and green and was topped with a gold tinsel.

Visitors also got to have a socially distanced visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh.

“It is really uplifting to see the community come together and support those families in need,” Ventura Port District General Manager Brian Pendleton said in a news release. “We were proud to have exceeded our goal to assist Food Share Ventura County this holiday season.”

Food Share Ventura County, the county’s food bank, has been feeding hungry people since 1978. For more information, go to foodshare.com.

For more about Ventura Harbor Village, visit www.venturaharborvillage.com.

— Dave Mason