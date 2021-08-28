Home Life Food for thought
Life

Food for thought

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
A friendly message stands outside the Oat Bakery, located at 5 W. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. “It’s a play on words because we love our customers and the Santa Barbara community in general,” owner Lou Fontana told the News-Press. “We show our love for the community through our bread.” Mr. Fontana said customers find the message clever and like to get their pictures taken in front of it. He also noted the typeface was designed by Laura Ulrich, who’s the sister of Mr. Fontana’s wife, Louise Fontana. For more about the business, go to oatbakery.com.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More