Food for thought

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSA friendly message stands outside the Oat Bakery, located at 5 W. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. “It’s a play on words because we love our customers and the Santa Barbara community in general,” owner Lou Fontana told the News-Press. “We show our love for the community through our bread.” Mr. Fontana said customers find the message clever and like to get their pictures taken in front of it. He also noted the typeface was designed by Laura Ulrich, who’s the sister of Mr. Fontana’s wife, Louise Fontana. For more about the business, go to oatbakery.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Blood drive in Santa Maria next post Los Gatos Locos to perform Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.