Food truck fest to honor National Police Week

LOMPOC — The community is invited to celebrate National Police Week with the Lompoc Police Food Truck Fest, hosted by the Lompoc Police Department.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Lompoc Police Department, 107 Civic Center Plaza.

In addition to a variety of food trucks offering gourmet fare for sale, there will be police demonstrations, music and activities for kids provided by Lompoc Foursquare Church.

Community members are encouraged to come out, meet police officers and grab a bite to eat.

— Marilyn McMahon