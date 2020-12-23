Foodbank closes, but food’s available

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is closed this week to allow staff and volunteers to perform their year-end inventory and deep clean the warehouses.

But various outlets remain available this week for community members to receive food from the Foodbank.

On the South Coast, Grace Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities Santa Barbara and Unity Shoppe are available.

In North County, Lompoc High School, Lompoc Catholic Charities, Santa Maria Catholic Charities and Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang are also available.

The Foodbank will resume normal operations on Dec. 28.

In addition, the Foodbank revived its live call center to respond to increased community need as lockdowns unfold, and to receive requests for emergency home deliveries.

Community members may call 805-357-5761 any time Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to speak with a volunteer or leave a message at that number after hours and receive a call back.

— Grayce McCormick