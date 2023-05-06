Foodbank partners with letter carriers to stamp out hunger

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara County residents are being asked to leave non-perishable food by their mailbox as part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will take part in the National Association of Letter Carriers annual food drive on May 13.

Postal customers can donate non-perishable food items by leaving them next to their mailboxes before mail is delivered on the day of the drive.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive accepts all shelf-stable, non-glass food items. The most needed foods for the drive are nut butters, canned protein such as tuna, chicken and salmon, whole grain cereals, pasta, canned pasta sauce, dried beans, canned beans, canned corn, healthy soups and stews, oatmeal, bouillon, olive oil and rice, according to the Foodbank.

All non-perishable food left next to mailboxes before mail delivery on May 13 will be collected by letter carriers as they deliver mail along their postal routes. All food donated by Santa Barbara County residents will go to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Every summer, the Foodbank sees an increase in the number of people needing food assistance. This year, with the expiration of CalFresh Emergency Allotments, inflated grocery prices and lost wages, the need will be like no other, the Foodbank noted in a news release.

The Foodbank’s goal for this year’s annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is 100,000 pounds.

There are several national partners that are assisting the NALC, including the U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, Vallassis, the Kellogg Co. and CVS.

For more information,visit foodbanksbc.org.

