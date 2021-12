SANTA BARBARA —The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be holding a holiday distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St.

In addition to food, diapers in all sizes as well as COVID-19 home-test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

And Mayor Pro Temp Oscar Gutierrez, who represents District 3 on the Santa Barbara City Council, will be joining the Santa Barbara distribution as a volunteer.

— Katherine Zehnder