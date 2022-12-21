Foodbank plans holiday distributions

SANTA BARBARA/SANTA MARIA — The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be doing a holiday food distribution at two locations Friday.

Food distributions will take place at Franklin School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara, and the Foodbank warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria. Both locations will distribute food from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Distributions the day before Thanksgiving had residents lined up in cars in Santa Maria beginning at 5 a.m. In a span of three hours, 1,050 families were served across two sites, but over 200 more families had to be turned away because supplies ran out.

Special volunteer guests in Santa Barbara will include State Assembly member Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Santa Barbara City Council members Kristin Sneddon and Mike Jordan.

Santa Maria special guest volunteers will include Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian and Santa Maria City Council members Etta Waterfield and Carlos Escobar.

— Katherine Zehnder