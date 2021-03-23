Foodbank successful during pandemic

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has reported success in meeting the community’s needs despite COVID-19.

The Foodbank has met twice, if not more, the usual countywide need for food assistance over the past year, according to a news release.

Since March 2020, viral infections, mandatory stay-at-home orders, business restrictions and lockdowns have pushed some of the county’s residents into unprecedented need.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the Foodbank team and organizations across Santa Barbara County for working together to implement our Disaster Feeding Plan so swiftly and gracefully when the COVID crisis struck our area,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin. “We put our heads together, using lessons learned from the Thomas (Fire) disasters, and mounted a creative, strategic response based on strong relationships and provided food at or near where people live.

“Our COVID response has endured and evolved over the course of a highly volatile year, proving how scalable and adaptable the (Disaster Feeding) Plan is.”

For more information, go to foodbanksbc.org.

— Gerry Fall