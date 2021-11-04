Foodbank to hold Drive-thru Food Drive

COURTESY PHOTO

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is ready for the Drive-thru Food Drive on Saturday in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is asking the community to donate non-perishable, healthy groceries to help those facing food insecurity this winter.

The Foodbank will accept donations during its semi-annual Drive-thru Food Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Foodbank’s warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave. (adjacent to the Ben Page Youth Center), Santa Barbara, and the Trader Joe’s parking lot, 1303 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria.

Most needed items include low-sugar nut butters, canned protein such as tuna or chicken, beans, rice, whole grain cereals, pasta and canned tomatoes or sauce, according to a news release.

The Foodbank’s goal is to collect approximately 40,000 pounds of healthy groceries, about enough to feel one large truck. Volunteers for the Foodbank will unload the donated items, and donors can stay in their cars.

“With an especially difficult winter and holiday season expected for families and individuals living with food insecurity and low incomes, food assistance is a key element of staying healthy. Dropping off a bag of food is an easy and very useful way to help ward off hunger for our neighbors in need this year,” explained Kelly Johnson, Foodbank community engagement and learning manager.

The Foodbank’s 2021 Turkey Drive now runs through Nov. 24 and even later into December for holiday delivery. Donations of chickens or turkeys are welcome as the Foodbank’s goal is to collect 3,000 chickens or turkeys for holiday dinners.

Fresh or frozen turkeys or chickens may be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Foodbank warehouses at 4554 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, or 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria.

In North County, people can drop off turkeys 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Santa Maria Nissan/Mazda, 1001 E. Battles Road, Santa Maria.

South Coast residents can drop off turkeys from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito, or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1300 East Valley Road, Montecito.

For more information, go to foodbanksbc.org/givefood.

email: dmason@newspress.com