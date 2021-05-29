Foothills Forever $1.6 million away from goal

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Foothills Forever campaign is only $1.6 million away from purchasing the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa, preventing any development.

SANTA BARBARA — Thursday was a big day for the Foothills Forever fundraiser.

A long-time local business woman made a $5 million grant through her foundation on Thursday, bringing the total amount of money raised to a little over $17 million.

The fundraiser only needs $1.6 million more by Tuesday to purchase the property.

The effort has garnered the support of more than 4,300 community members, from $5 million anonymous donations to children selling eggs to their neighbors and donating the proceeds.

Fundraisers now have three days left to reach $18.6 million to purchase the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa, preventing eight new homes, guest houses and associated development and landscaping.

Supporters hope to permanently protect and preserve the 101-acre property and add it to the 200-acre San Marcos Foothills Preserve.

To learn more or make a donation, visit foothillsforever.org.

— Grayce McCormick