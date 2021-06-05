Foothills Forever to hold nature tour

SANTA BARBARA — The Foothills Forever Campaign will be holding a nature walk tour through the San Marcos Foothills this morning and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All are invited to join the walking tour, which will be led by Ken Owen today and Scott Orlosky on Sunday.

Locals are invited to meet the group at Via Gaitero near the kiosk to begin the tour.

The events come as the campaign inches closer to obtaining sufficient funds to purchase the San Marcos Foothills land. As of Thursday, the group has raised $18,015,013 of the $18,600,000 needed.

In an effort to raise the funds, donor Dorothy Largay and her husband Wayne Rosing have pledged to match all contributions up to $150,000.

For more information, visit foothillsforever.org.

— Madison Hirneisen