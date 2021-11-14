For everyone’s sake, get vaccinated

Once again, It appears that it is unclear to the anti-vaxxers.

Our nation has now lost over 720,000 citizens to the COVID-19 pandemic, including 79,000-plus people in California. And millions more have suffered, its effects.

Fifty to 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. There are an estimated 35 percent who have not been vaccinated, many of whom claim it’s their right not to be vaccinated.

The vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of lives have been saved. People are not dying from the vaccine, but lack thereof. Do the anti-vaxxers have a right to infect others? Do they have a right to medical treatment and hospitalization, when they come down with COVID-19?

Do they have the right to take up medical services and hospitals, at the loss to others, needing medical treatment, for cancer, heart conditions, operations and other critical medical problems?

Do they have no moral responsibility to their fellow citizens? Enough with the” my rights claim.” We have a national health crisis. Get with the vaccination program, and let’s wipe out COVID-19.

Save yourself and others from a bad and painful death and/or major sickness, with negative results. Wilful ignorance or stupid is, as stupid does, is no excuse.

We are in a deadly continuing pandemic.

Wake up.

H.T. Bryan

Santa Barbara