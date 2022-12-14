Ford, Doordan now on maritime museum board

Kate Ford John Doordan COURTESY PHOTOS

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara residents Kate Ford and John Doordan have joined the board of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Ms. Ford served on the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board from 2018-2022, which includes her role as the school board president in 2020-21. She has also been the principal/executive director of the Peabody Charter School.

An English and drama teacher for many years, she holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Chapman College, a bachelor’s degree from UC-Santa Cruz, and lifetime California Teaching and Administrative Services credentials from Santa Clara University. Ms. Ford has also won two Educator of the Year awards and is a longtime member of the maritime museum’s education committee.

Mr. Doordan, a longtime senior manager with worldwide corporate experience, is the president of the Santa Barbara Club Preservation Foundation and sits on the board of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, where he chairs its Historic Resources Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served as a naval aviator piloting carrier-based aircraft in the military before beginning his career in international management and management development.

For more about the museum, see sbmm.org.

— Dave Mason