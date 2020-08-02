FORD, Nancy Carol Wener

In loving memory of Nancy Carol Wener Ford that had passed away in Goleta, California on July 12, 2020. Nancy passed in the comfort of her home amongst the care of her loving family. Nancy was born, on August 8, 1953, in Torrance, California. Nancy graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1971. Nancy’s passing was preceded by her father David John Wener, her mother Carol Louise McMillan Wener, and her brother Jay Wener. Nancy’s memory lives on in her loving husband Brian Douglas Ford, devoted daughters Melanie Ann Ford Noffz and Angela Louise Ford Benavidez, her grandchildren Janelle Katherine Noffz, Gregory Vincent Benavidez, and Bonnie Nichole Benavidez, along with her son-in-law Andy Benavidez and soon to be son-in-law Will McKnight.

Our Mother, Nancy, will be greatly missed by her family and friends for her kind smile, gentle laugh, and fierce devotion to family and friends. Nancy was steadfast in her beliefs, willing to listen, and considerate of those that had a difference in opinion. Nancy taught her children and grandchildren that through hard work and dedication that achieving their dreams is possible. Nancy encouraged her children and grandchildren to enjoy life and live the best lives that they could.

Nancy would not want you to be saddened by her passing but rather to raise a glass and remember her at her best of times, typically while wearing a cardigan and Levi’s talking about her Skins, the Spurs, NASCAR, bowling, her family, or how awesome penguins are. Our mom was everyone’s mother, when it came to baking cookies “lots of cookies.” Our mom was the Kool-Aid mom, the name she gave herself. Everyone just loved coming to our house, the door was always open. We were also the zoo house, we had many pets and even adopted pets that needed a home.

Neighbors, kids and pets always called our home, home.

We miss you and love you Nancy – Mom – Grandma – Hon!

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Nancy Carol Ford to VNA Health.

MAIL: VNA Health Foundation – 509 E. Montecito Street, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

ONLINE: vna.health/donate PHONE: (805) 690-6290