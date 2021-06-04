Foreigner to perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

The iconic rock band Foreigner announced that it will perform an orchestral concert this October at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

The band is known for popular anthems such as “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You” and “Hot Blooded.”

Foreigner is presenting its hits with a 58-piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir.

In May 2017, the band performed two sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland, together with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Ernst van Tiel. Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus represents this year-long collaboration between Foreigner’s founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team, Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer.

Dave Eggar, Juilliard protégé and cellist/pianist/composer, and Chuck Palmer, producer/writer/percussionist, have toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Paul Simon, James Taylor, Patti Smith and Coldplay.

“I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” Mick Jones said in a news release. “Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”

The two sold-out shows in Switzerland inspired a string of U.S. orchestral concert dates, including a stop at Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 2. Tickets go on sale today at noon via axs.com.

Together with The Dave Eggar Orchestra, Foreigner provides an opportunity for U.S. fans to experience the band’s most popular hits in full orchestral sound.

Foreigner consists of: Mick Jones — lead guitar; Kelly Hansen — lead vocals; Jeff Pilson — bass, backup vocals; Michael Bluestein — keys, backup vocals; Bruce Watson — guitar, backup vocals; Chris Frazier — drums; and Luis Carlos Maldonado — electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, backup vocals.

Check www.foreigneronline.com for any detailed information on tour dates. For more about the Santa Barbara Bowl, go to sbbowl.com.

