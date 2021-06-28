Home Featured Foresters cruise to victory over Barons
Foresters cruise to victory over Barons

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Foresters’ dugout erupts after their teammate Max McGwire hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning during the Foresters’ 7-3 win over the Barons on Sunday. 
Pitcher Steven Zobac unleashes a pitch.
Andrew Kachei leaps up to catch the ball before tagging out Academy’s Basiel Williams Jr. at second base.
Academy’s Nicholas Malbrough leaps over Forester Nate Rombach while trying to tag him out, unsuccessfully, at second base.
