Foresters crush SLO Blues

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Santa Barbara Foresters’ Kevin Bazzell (right) loses his helmet en route to running home on a Tanner O’Tremba RBI single in the second inning during a game against SLO Blues at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara on Sunday. The run was one of the many scored by the Foresters in the game, as the team coasted to a dominating 13-2 victory.
Cortland Lawson hits a 3-RBI triple at the bottom of the second inning.
Forester David Shaw unleashes a pitch during a game.
