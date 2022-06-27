Foresters crush SLO Blues

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSSanta Barbara Foresters’ Kevin Bazzell (right) loses his helmet en route to running home on a Tanner O’Tremba RBI single in the second inning during a game against SLO Blues at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara on Sunday. The run was one of the many scored by the Foresters in the game, as the team coasted to a dominating 13-2 victory. Cortland Lawson hits a 3-RBI triple at the bottom of the second inning. Forester David Shaw unleashes a pitch during a game. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Alaska’s election certified but questions remain on who moves on to general election next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.