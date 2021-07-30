Foresters defeat Riptide, Saints

The Santa Barbara Foresters beat the Orange County Riptide 3-2 Wednesday in an away game.

The Foresters’ Dylan Campbell, Jashia Morrisey and Jack Riedel scored the three runs.

During a previous away game on Tuesday, the Foresters defeated Arroyo Seco Saints 12-6.

Runs were made by the Santa Barbara team’s Tanner O’Tremba (three runs), Jared Thomas (two runs), Kendall Pettis (two runs), Nathan Rombach (one run), Steven Zobac (one run), Andrew Kachel (one run), Dylan Campbell (one run) and Josh Stinson (one run).

— Dave Mason