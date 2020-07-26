Foresters defeat Santa Maria 5-2

Christian Encarnacion drove in three runs Saturday evening to help the Santa Barbara Foresters earn a 5-2 win over Santa Maria Pea Soup Andersen’s at Pershing Park.

Encarnacion drilled his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot, in the bottom half of the fourth and added an RBI single in the sixth to help the Foresters (20-3) win their seventh straight game.

Jack O’Dowd opened the scoring with a solo home run, his second of the year, in the bottom of the third.

Santa Maria had its opportunities, loading the bases on three separate occasions, but was unable to take advantage.

The first threat came in the top of the fourth, when Santa Barbara starter Luke Taggert allowed back to back singles to open the inning. A one-out single by Justin Lamazares loaded the bases, but Taggert was able to get Ryan Guardino to ground into a double play to end the inning.

The Andersen’s loaded the bases again in the sixth, but Taggert struck out Lamazares and Guardino to get out of the jam.

Taggert picked up the win, allowing seven hits, striking out three and walking one. He was relieved in the seventh by D.J. Contreras, who issued a walk to lead off the inning and hit a batter to put two runners on. After a strikeout, he walked pinch hitter Brett Young to load the bases. Ray Jones grounded into a fielder’s choice, but an errant throw in an attempt for a double play allowed two runs to score to make it 4-2.

Jace Jung added a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to round out the scoring.

Steven Zobac and Nick Proctor pitched the eighth and ninth, respectively, to close out the game.

The Foresters will return to action today, taking on Santa Maria at 2 p.m. at Pershing Park. No vans are allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.