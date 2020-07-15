Foresters erupt early in win over Santa Maria

An early offensive explosion propelled the Santa Barbara Foresters to an easy 17-4 win over the Santa Maria Pea Soup on Tuesday night at Pershing Park.

The game was cut short to seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

After scratching out a pair of runs in the first inning, the Foresters erupted for 12 in the second to put the game out of reach before the sun went down. Twelve Santa Barbara batters came to the plate before an out was recorded in the second inning.

It was more than enough offense for Foresters starting pitcher Justin Campbell.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-hander from Oklahoma State tossed four shutout innings to earn the victory. Campbell allowed only two hits while he struck out six and walked one..

Offensively, Christian Encarnacion led the way for Santa Barbara (11-2) with five runs batted in. The incoming Oklahoma State Cowboy finished with two hits, including his team-leading fifth home run of the season — a rocket over the center-field fence. Branden Boissiere was next for the Foresters with three hits and three runs batted in.

Ryan Holgate, Sean McLain and Pat Caulfield each drove in two runs for Santa Barbara. Holgate continued his hot hitting for the Foresters with three hits, including a home run and a double. McLain also homered for Santa Barbara. The 17 runs is the second-highest output for the Foresters this season. They scored 35 runs in a win over Bakersfield on July 4.

Santa Barbara hosts Santa Maria again tonight at 6 p.m at Pershing Park. No spectators are allowed.

