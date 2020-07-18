Foresters fall to Seals 9-3

The Santa Barbara Foresters’ bats went cold Friday night, falling to the San Francisco Seals by a score of 9-3 at Pershing Park.

The previously potent Santa Barbara lineup was shut down by the Seals in large part due to the magnificent outing from San Francisco starter Sonny Brandwood.

The right-hander from CSU Monterey Bay tossed six innings and allowed just two hits and one run. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Christian Encarnacion got the Foresters on the board in the bottom of the first, scoring Pat Caufield on a sacrifice fly.

The Seals tied the game in the top of the second on a solo home run by Humberto Maldonado.

San Francisco’s Luke Keaschall scored on a passed ball in the third to make it 2-1. After Keaschall scored, Santa Barbara starter Caleb Sloan was taken out of the game with an apparent injury. He pitched two innings, allowed three hits and gave up two runs and struck out four.

Marco Castillo extended the visitor’s lead to 3-1 with a sac fly in the third, and the Seals jumped ahead 5-1 in the fifth with a two-run double by Steven Rivera-Chijin.

Jake Harrel, who replaced Solan in the third, was relieved by Charlie Adamson in the sixth. Bryan Rosario made it 6-1 San Francisco with an RBI single before Dionathan Cornet blew the game open with a three-run home run to make it 9-1. The College of Marin product went 2-4 at the plate and drove in three.

Encarnacion scored on a balk in the bottom of the ninth before Omar Veloz ripped an RBI single to center to round out the scoring.

Friday night marked the lowest scoring output for the Foresters on the season. The team mustered just five hits in the contest.

The two teams will wrap up their two-game series today at 6 p.m. at Pershing Park. Spectators are not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.