Foresters fall to SLO Blues

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Santa Barbara Foresters fell to the SLO Blues on Saturday by a score of 4-2. The loss gave the Foresters an 8-6 record. Above, Forester Josh Stinson registers a hit in the third inning. Below, Tanner O'Tremba tries to get the SLO Blues' Zach Toglia out at first base.