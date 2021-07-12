Foresters get the Blues, fall to San Luis Obispo 7-5

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS Steven Zobac pitches during the game. The Santa Barbara Foresters’ Nate Rombach nearly stumbles over after making a catch during a 7-5 loss against San Luis Obispo Blues at Pershing Park on Sunday. Above and below, Kendall Pettis makes a leaping catch to rob a home run at the top of the ninth. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Mission accomplished! next post Local students make RIT Dean’s List Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.