Foresters lose to Saints

After narrowly missing a walk-off home run, the Santa Barbara Foresters lost to the Arroyo Seco Saints 6-5 Friday night at Pershing Park.

The Foresters’ first lead came with Dylan Campbell hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Campbell added drama to the ninth inning with his second longball of the game.

Starting Foresters pitcher Justin Eckhardt had a great night, striking out seven of the Saints.

The action continued Saturday night when the Foresters hosted the OC Riptide.

Earlier last week in Pershing Park action, the Arroyo Seco Saints defeated the Foresters 8-6 on Thursday. But on Wednesday, the Foresters enjoyed an 8-3 victory over San Luis Obispo.

For more about the Foresters, go to sbforesters.org. And you can listen to the games on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.

— Dave Mason