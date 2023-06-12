Foresters open season with win

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Santa Barbara Foresters’ Ryan Black leaps to avoid a collision with a San Luis Obispo Blues’ player attempting to steal second base during the Foresters’ 6-1 win on their first game of the season on Saturday. Foresters Will Rogers hits an RBI single during the game. Santa Barbara Josh Hyneman throws a pitch. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post Safe lanes for DeSantis, Pence on Trump while in Greensboro Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.