Foresters remain world champions

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTOS
The Santa Barbara Foresters won their ninth National Baseball Congress World Series title in August. Supporters celebrated the achievement Saturday at Carriage Western Art & Museum in Santa Barbara. Shown with Coach Bill Pintard is Tim Tremblay (wearing the sunglasses), and with the nine trophies is Marcia Tremblay. Tremblay Financial Services has been a longtime sponsor of the Foresters.
