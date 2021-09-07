Foresters remain world champions

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail COURTESY PHOTOSThe Santa Barbara Foresters won their ninth National Baseball Congress World Series title in August. Supporters celebrated the achievement Saturday at Carriage Western Art & Museum in Santa Barbara. Shown with Coach Bill Pintard is Tim Tremblay (wearing the sunglasses), and with the nine trophies is Marcia Tremblay. Tremblay Financial Services has been a longtime sponsor of the Foresters. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘Sharing the Light’ next post Allan Hancock defeats SBCC in football action Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.