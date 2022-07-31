Foresters to take on San Diego Stars

The Santa Barbara Foresters will face off against the San Diego Stars today at 1 p.m. in pool play at the NBC World series. The game will be broadcast on the News-Press radio station AM 1290 KZSB.

The game follows a 6-0 victory Friday over the Haysville Aviators. Starting pitcher Graham Osman combined with relievers Chase Webster and Nick Proctor to ring up 13 strikeouts and allow only three hits in the contest, while six Foresters hitters collected at least two hits in the dominating win.

– Matt Smolensky