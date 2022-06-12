Home Sports Foresters win second straight
Foresters win second straight

by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Santa Barbara Foresters’ Pat Caulfield hits a two-run double during a game against the OC Riptide at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara on Saturday.
The Foresters’ Graham Osman pitches during a game. The Foresters won the game 7-6.
