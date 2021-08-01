Foresters win several games

Last week was a victorious one for the Santa Barbara Foresters.
On Friday, the Foresters defeated the Academy Barons 4-2 at Pershing Park.
Scoring one run each were the Foresters’ Dylan Campbell, Tanner O’Tremba, Nathan Rombach and Jashia Morrisey.
On Thursday, the Foresters beat the Conejo Oaks 6-5 during a game that went extra innings at Pershing Park.
Scoring one run each were the Foresters’ Seth Stephenson, Tanner O’Tremba, Josh Stinson, Max McGwire and Kade Higgins.
On Wednesday, the Foresters defeated the Orange County Riptide 3-2 in an away game.
The Foresters’ Dylan Campbell, Jashia Morrisey and Jack Riedel scored the three runs.
On Tuesday, the Foresters defeated Arroyo Seco Saints 12-6.
Runs were made by the Santa Barbara team’s Tanner O’Tremba (three runs), Jared Thomas (two runs), Kendall Pettis (two runs), Nathan Rombach (one run), Steven Zobac (one run), Andrew Kachel (one run), Dylan Campbell (one run) and Josh Stinson (one run).
