Foresters win several games

Max McGwire is in a celebratory mood with his Santa Barbara Foresters teammates after hitting a three-run home run earlier this summer. McGwire scored another run Thursday when the Foresters beat the Conejo Oaks 6-5.

Last week was a victorious one for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

On Friday, the Foresters defeated the Academy Barons 4-2 at Pershing Park.

Scoring one run each were the Foresters’ Dylan Campbell, Tanner O’Tremba, Nathan Rombach and Jashia Morrisey.

Andrew Kachel steals third base at a game earlier this summer. Kachel scored a run Tuesday when the Foresters defeated Arroyo Seco Saints 12-6.

On Thursday, the Foresters beat the Conejo Oaks 6-5 during a game that went extra innings at Pershing Park.

Scoring one run each were the Foresters’ Seth Stephenson, Tanner O’Tremba, Josh Stinson, Max McGwire and Kade Higgins.

On Wednesday, the Foresters defeated the Orange County Riptide 3-2 in an away game.

The Foresters’ Dylan Campbell, Jashia Morrisey and Jack Riedel scored the three runs.

On Tuesday, the Foresters defeated Arroyo Seco Saints 12-6.

Runs were made by the Santa Barbara team’s Tanner O’Tremba (three runs), Jared Thomas (two runs), Kendall Pettis (two runs), Nathan Rombach (one run), Steven Zobac (one run), Andrew Kachel (one run), Dylan Campbell (one run) and Josh Stinson (one run).

