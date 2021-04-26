Forgotten writers remembered

Steven Gilbar will talk about his latest book, “Published & Perished: Some Forgotten Santa Barbara Writers Remembered,” at 7 p.m. May 3 via Zoom. The virtual event is sponsored by Chaucer’s Books.

The book is a collection of essays about some mostly forgotten, deceased writers who had some connection to Santa Barbara. They are presented chronologically, the earliest being the poet Josephine Walcott, Santa Barbara’s first published writer, born in 1840, to Douglas Adams of “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Universe” fame, born in 1950. Although much of their work has not passed the test of time, all had interesting lives.

In addition to the biographies, there is a section on Santa Barbara bookstores and publishers.

For event information, visit www.chaucersbooks.com/event/chaucers-virtual-author-discussion-steve-gilbar-published-perished-some-forgotten-santa

— Marilyn McMahon