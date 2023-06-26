Former Arizona governor announced new CEO of free market PAC

By CARLY MORAN

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced on June 20 his new position as CEO of the Citizens for Free Enterprise political action committee.

The organization, whose earliest records date to the 2020 general election, describes its goal as identifying and activating those disengaged from politics but passionate about fighting for American free markets.

“Often I’ve been asked, ‘So what’s next?’ And in answering that question, I kept coming back to the place I started,” Mr. Ducey said in a Tweet.

Based upon previous spending history, CFFE has only worked with general elections. It is unknown if Mr. Ducey will change the organization’s direction and become involved in the 2024 primaries.

“Fact is, the free enterprise system matters to me. I believe it’s what lifts people out of poverty, provides new generations a shot at the American Dream and paves the way for opportunity for all. Lately though, free enterprise is under increased attack everywhere we turn,” Mr. Ducey said.

TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts was the organization’s largest donor in 2020, with the majority of funds used in opposition campaigns across the nation, such as nearly $1.5 million against Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-VA. Mr. Ducey seeks to transform the organization, as former chair of the Republican Governors Association, into a 50-state coalition.

“One of my true passions is in promoting the economic foundation that makes America the land of freedom and opportunity,” Mr. Ducey said. “Our free enterprise system has lifted millions of people out of poverty and spurred remarkable innovation. Unfortunately, these principles are under attack and our organization plans to lead an advocacy effort that will motivate more people who care about free enterprise to get involved in elections.”

Under the Ducey administration, the state of Arizona ushered in a 2.5% flat tax rate, expanded school choice vouchers, and added 500,000 private sector jobs to the state economy.

Mr. Ducey will be joined by previous RGA employees during his tenure as CEO. Jesse Hunt, former communications director of the RGA, will serve as the CFFE senior communications adviser. J.P. Twist, former political director for the RGA, will now serve as the CFFE executive director.