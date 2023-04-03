Former Arkansas governor announces run for president

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his presidential bid in a Sunday interview with ABC News’ Jon Karl.

A formal announcement in Bentonville will happen later this month, Gov. Hutchinson said on the Sunday program “This Week.”

“As I’ve traveled the country for six months, I hear people talk about the leadership of our country and I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply to our worst instincts,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the interview. “That inspires me when I see everyday Americans say, ‘just give us good leadership, give us common sense, consistent conservatism and optimism about our great country.’ And that inspires me and I believe I can be that kind of leader for the people of America.”

Gov. Hutchinson was the governor of Arkansas from 2015 to earlier this year.

Gov. Hutchinson has been critical of Donald Trump and said before the former president’s indictment that Mr. Trump should leave the 2024 presidential race if indicted.

“It’s out of respect for the institution of the presidency of the United States. And, that’s a distraction that is difficult to run for the highest office in the land under those circumstances,” Gov. Hutchinson told USA TODAY.

He joins former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the Republican race for the nomination against Mr. Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former vice-president Mike Pence are also reportedly considering runs.

Gov. Hutchinson was elected to three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served as the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration under former president George W. Bush.