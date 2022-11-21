Former farmhouse

Longoria Winery debuts newly renovated tasting room

The Longoria Winery has unveiled its newly remodeled tasting room.

Longoria Wines, founded in 1982, was established by Rick Longoria with the vision of producing artisanal wines from the most prestigious vineyards throughout Santa Barbara County.

He and his wife Diana dedicated their lives to the winery and earlier this year handed over the reins to Brooke and Lindsey Christian, with the vision of Longoria continuing the tradition of being family-owned and operated and entirely dedicated to quality

The Christians hail originally from Florida and Seattle, respectively, but have spent the past several decades in Washington, D.C. They were married nearly 10 years ago in Santa Barbara, and since then, the Central Coast and its wines have always held a special place in their hearts.

“So when the chance to step into an institution like Longoria came about, it felt almost too good to be true,” Mr. Christian told the News-Press. “However, our combined experience in hospitality, events and passion for the region with its many wines of place and purpose has driven and prepared us to be the new stewards of Longoria.”

In renovating the tasting room, Brooke and Lindsey Christian have strived to create an inviting space where guests can commune with friends and family and feel right at home.

The Longoria tasting room in Lompoc was originally a farmhouse built in 1913 and later a club for a local earth-mining operation, known as the JM Club. Lovingly remodeled by the Longorias many years ago, it has always been known to comfortably welcome guests.

Looking to continue to care for this nearly 110-year-old farmhouse, the Christians knew their inspiration would come from just that. The contemporary farmhouse was designed to create an inviting space where guests can commune with friends and family and feel right at home.

“With a tradition of 40 years of artistry in winemaking, we want to ensure the hospitality we offer helps showcase our wines. We are excited to be able to offer an elevated experience when tasting our wines and visiting Lompoc,” said Ms. Christian.

