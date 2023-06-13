Former Gaucho Aaron Chaney inducted into USA Water Polo Hall of Fame

Former UCSB men’s water polo player Aaron Chaney, who helped the Gauchos win the university’s first ever NCAA National Championship in 1979, was inducted into the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame Friday afternoon. He becomes the eighth Hall of Famer associated with UCSB men’s water polo, and the fourth member of the 1979 National Championship team to be enshrined.

Chaney played three years in Santa Barbara, 1976, ’78, and ’79, reaching the mountaintop in his senior year as the Gauchos defeated UCLA, 11-3, to claim the National Championship that season. Chaney featured in the 1979 title match and was an important reserve player throughout his career at UCSB, but he goes into the Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport as a coach and referee.

Following his graduation from UCSB, Chaney returned to his native Hawaii and embarked on a 20-year career at Iolani School, guiding the boys’ team to three state championships and founding the girls’ water polo program. He returned to California and went a perfect 10-for-10, winning a league title in every year as the head girls water polo coach at Corona Del Mar High School, adding five consecutive CIF titles to boot.

However, Chaney built an even more venerable reputation as a referee, officiating at the highest level of the sport. He refereed at both the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games in Athens and Beijing, including calling the 2004 men’s semifinal. He also officiated at four World Aquatics Championships, highlighted by a women’s bronze medal match and the 2005 men’s gold medal match. Stateside, Chaney was named USA Water Polo Referee of the Year in 2004 and has officiated at 30 NCAA Championships, refereeing the National Championship match at 15 of them. He is the namesake for USA Water Polo’s annual Distinguished Referee Award.

Chaney joins 1979 UC Santa Barbara teammates Greg Boyer (inducted 1998), Craig Wilson (inducted 1999), and Guy Baker (inducted 2018) in the Hall of Fame, along with four other current or former Gaucho players and coaches, including Head Coach Wolf Wigo (inducted 2011). Chaney and the entire 1979 Men’s Water Polo team are also enshrined in the UCSB Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com