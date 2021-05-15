Former LPGA teacher to discuss book

COURTESY PHOTOS

Former LPGA teacher Kathleen Klawitter will discuss her book “Direct Hit” during a virtual Chaucer’s Books talk Tuesday.

Former LPGA golf instructor Kathleen Klawitter will discuss her book “Direct Hit” at 7 p.m. Tuesday during a virtual talk hosted by Chaucer’s Books.

The local author will talk about her book with Connie St. John, president of No Weapon Productions.

To view the free event, go to zoom.us/j/93171483429.

In “Direct Hit,” Ms. Klawitter talks about her real-life stories and explains how she reprogrammed her brain by using innovative methods and strategies.

She has a bachelor’s in psychology and nearly 30 years experience in holistic modalities including science of mind, women’s studies, Eastern philosophy and Earth-based spirituality.

For more information, go to www.chaucersbooks.com and click on Events.

— Dave Mason