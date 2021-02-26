Former mayor to join arts board

COURTESY PHOTO

Helene Schneider

Former Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will be joining the board of Santa Barbara Arts Collective.

She currently serves as the regional development director for Cal State Channel Islands and as a regional coordinator for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, focusing on reducing homelessness in communities throughout California and Arizona.

During her tenure as mayor from 2010 to 2018, Ms. Schneider focused heavily on Santa Barbara’s artistic and cultural economy, where she spearheaded the “Art in the Mayor’s Office” and was the recipient of the 2016 U.S. Conference of Mayors & Americans for the Arts National Award for Arts Leadership.

“Helene has been part of the DNA of the Arts Collaborative since before it even existed,” said Rod Hare, co-founder of the organization. “Back in her City Council days, she acted as liaison to the task force that ultimately led to the formation of our organization. Shortly after she became mayor, I remember her approaching me with an idea: What if we equipped her office to serve as an art gallery, a quarterly exhibition highlighting the many talented artists in our city?

“Thus began ‘Art in the Mayor’s Office’ that endured for her entire tenure. This is only one of many examples of her contributions to the formation and success of our organization. I am delighted she has joined our board.”

Ms. Schneider helped to create Pianos on State, the Community Arts Workshop, and many other arts and cultural projects and traditions. In 2018, she was elected to the Sister Cities International Board of Directors and currently serves on its Executive Committee. Ms. Schneider earned her bachelor’s from Skidmore College and her professional designation in human resources management from UCSB Extension.

SBAC Board President Marianne Clark said, “I have seen firsthand Helene’s commitment to the community and how much she believes in the work of the SBAC. She will be a great asset to our board as we strive to serve Santa Barbara’s arts and artists.”

