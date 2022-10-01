Former Navy SEALS to appear at military ball

COURTESY PHOTOS

This was the Color Guard’s procession at the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Military Ball.

SANTA BARBARA — Former Navy SEALs will share their stories during the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation’s Silver Anniversary Military Ball.

The 25th annual event will take place 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

The former SEALs are led by Marc Brakebill of Beyond the Teams, a group of former SEALs and like-minded people whose focus is to heal and serve the community. The former SEALs, who arguably carried out the most dangerous and secretive missions in the U.S. military, will discuss the importance of family to the mission and beyond.

In addition to the former SEALs the event will feature live music performed by The Replicas Music and a three-course meal.

The Replicas Music will perform at this year’s ball.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests to our Silver Anniversary 25th Annual Military Ball,” said PCVF Co-founding Director John Blankenship. “We hope you join us as we mingle with old friends, dance to a live band, have a beautiful dinner, and enjoy the pomp and circumstance of the program.”

Dress uniform or black tie attire is optional.

Tickets are $250 per guest.To purchase, visit: www.pcvf.org/military-ball.

According to a news release, this event sells out every year, and space is limited to 300 guests.

— Dave Mason