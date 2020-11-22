Former SB resident writes ‘Holly Jollies’

Former Santa Barbara resident Ann Simas has announced the release of her latest book, “Holly Jollies,” book 11 in her Christmas Valley Romance series.

In the book, Holly lost her Christmas spirit at age 11. Ash is a single dad with a 3-year-old son named Hank and a cottage for rent in Christmas Valley. Is Holly about to find her Christmas spirit again?

Ms. Simas received her bachelors from Humboldt State University in Arcata. She has a writing and graphics design background and is an award-winning newsletter editor.

She served for two years on the Romance Writers of America Board of Directors, where she represented members in the Pacific Northwest and chaired the Outreach International Chapter, serving members worldwide. She is a member of Sisters in Crime, International Thriller Writers, Italian American Writers Association, and Northwest Independent Writers Association.

Ms. Simas is the author of 33 books, three of which were Romance Writers of America Golden Heart Finalists. She also writes the Grace Gabbiano Mysteries, Andi Comstock Supernatural Mysteries, Fossil, Colorado Books, and two Afterstories mini series (“Chloe’s Spirit” and “First Star”). In addition, she has written four stand-alone books (“Blessed Are the Eagles,” “Loose Ends,” “Heaven Sent” and “Black Moon Rising”) and one short-story collection entitled, “All’s Well. “

Ms. Simas’s books are published by Magic Moon Press and are available worldwide in ebook format through amazon.com. They are also available in paperback through the author’s website, annsimas.com (free shipping within the U.S.), and from amazon.com (free shipping with Prime).

— Dave Mason