Former seminary for sale

CBRE, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announce opportunity to acquire historic St. Anthony’s

PHOTO BY EUGENE ZELENKO/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

St. Anthony’s Seminary, a designated city of Santa Barbara landmark, stands at 2300 Garden St.

A historic Santa Barbara landmark known for its architectural beauty and impeccable acoustics for concerts — the former St. Anthony’s Seminary — is for sale.

CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St.

The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. In 2012, the Santa Barbara City Council designated the property as a historic landmark.

Representatives of CBRE couldn’t be reached Thursday afternoon for comment. But they praised the property and described its potential in an announcement obtained by the News-Press.

“CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury are pleased to present this exceptional, one-of-a-kind opportunity to acquire 2300 Garden St., situated on approximately 11.37 acres in prestigious Santa Barbara,” they said.

In their announcement, CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global noted the zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more. They said the uses may require conditional use permits and city approval.

St. Anthony’s operated as a seminary by Franciscan friars from 1896 to 1987.

But even after that, it continued to be a vital part of the community. It became home to the Garden Street Academy, a private K-12 school. Under the ownership of San Roque School Charitable Trust, the buildings underwent renovations.

Quire of Voyces, an a cappella choir at Santa Barbara City College, performed concerts at the seminary’s chapel, and the acoustics proved ideal for the ensemble’s style of music and a cappella approach. The chapel has been regarded as one of the best places to sing in Santa Barbara County.

email: dmason@newspress.com