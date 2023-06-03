Former sex crimes prosecutor concerned about Santa Barbara Unified School District

Audry Nafzinger discusses district after $950,000 settlement

With the recent settlement of $950,000 over a victim in a child sexual abuse case against Santa Barbara Unified School District and former teacher Matef Harmachis, many families reportedly have noticed a concerning pattern in SBUSD.

Audry Nafzinger — a sex crimes prosecutor with over 29 years of experience, the former supervisor of the Sex Crimes division of the Ventura County District Attorney’s office and a Santa Barbara resident — has spent a great deal of professional and personal time working to protect the vulnerable.

She said she has recognized a major problem within SBUSD and believes it is time to make some changes.

“From years of witnessing local abuse incidents play out in the press, at board meetings, and in speaking with victims and their parents as a private citizen, several facts have arisen which are indisputable, systemic, and appear to undermine survivors, while protecting the ‘institution’,” Ms. Nafzinger told the News-Press.

Sheridan Rosenberg, a Santa Barbara resident who has been tracking cases such as the Matef Harmachis case, told the News-Press that many families believe that the case involving Mr. Harmachis was handled improperly within the district — to an extreme extent.

The district had plenty of opportunities to get this man fired from his position, yet even with the pursuance of The Commission of Professional Competence, nothing was done about the situation, which resulted in continued behavior. That’s according to the report by the law firm Manly, Stewart and Finaldi, which represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Morgan Stewart, an attorney with the firm, said he had never seen a case where so many red flags were ignored by a school district.

“Parents and victims have stated that they believed SBUSD’s investigator was there to help them, not to undermine them,” Ms. Nafzinger told the News-Press. “However the facts appear to prove otherwise. SBUSD appears to use one particularly useful female private investigator.”

Ms. Rosenberg shared with the News-Press a document that contained about 15 separate cases that the SBUSD has not addressed.

“The essential question which needs to be answered is this: How many incidents of abuse have been reported to SBUSD over the past 10 years, and how many of those were cross-reported to law enforcement?” Ms. Nafzinger said.

In addition to the Santa Barbara Unified cases, Ms. Rosenberg shared a recent allegation that has come to light about Montecito Union School, where three former students said they were sexually abused between 1972 and 1976 by a teacher. The Montecito Union School District was sued by the three former students, who are now in their 50s. The district is currently addressing the issue.

“How a town this size has a problem this size is a red flag!” exclaimed Ms. Nafzinger.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com