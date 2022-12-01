Former student sues Thacher School

A former student is suing The Thacher School in Ojai over allegations of sexual assault.

Jennifer Christiansen Vurno is alleging she was sexually assaulted on numerous occasions by John Friborg when she was a high school student at The Thacher School, a private boarding school. Mr. Friborg is a former coach, counselor and administrator at the school. He resigned from the school in 1997.

The lawsuit complaint was filed in Ventura County Superior Court. It names Thacher School as the defendant and makes allegations of “sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress; sexual harassment; negligent hiring, supervision and/or retention; violation of mandatory duty to report suspected child abuse; negilent supervision of a minor and negligence.”

The suit calls for a jury trial.

Ms. Vurno, a 1996 graduate of The Thacher School, chose to reveal her identity rather than be an anonymous “Jane Doe.” She attended the school from 1992 to 1996.

More on the lawsuit will appear in Friday’s News-Press.

— Dave Mason