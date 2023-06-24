Former Texas congressman joins crowded GOP field seeking presidency

By DAN MCCALEB

(The Center Square) – Former Texas U.S. Rep. Will Hurd said Thursday he is joining the race seeking the Republican nomination for president.

A moderate and critic of former President Donald Trump, Mr. Hurd represented Texas in Congress from 2015 to 2021

“This morning, I filed to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States,” Mr. Hurd told CBS News.

Mr. Hurd joins a crowded field of Republicans seeking to unseat President Joe Biden in 2024. Mr. Trump is the front runner, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and seven other candidates.

“If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump – who lost the House, the Senate and the White House – we all know Joe Biden will win again,” Mr. Hurd, a former CIA clandestine officer, said in an announcement video Thursday.

