Forum features SB school board candidates

The Coalition for Neighborhood Schools hosted an on-line forum for Santa Barbara Board of Education candidates on Sept. 17. In this age of COVID-19 changing all of our routines and usual campaign practices, the forum went smoothly, and each of the seven candidates answered all the questions asked.

The Coalition for Neighborhood Schools wants to thank our moderator, Lanny Ebenstein, our technical support, Jasper Jacobs and all of the candidates for their participation. Over 125 citizens “attended” the forum, and we thank them also for their interest in the school board race, and we hope their votes will be informed by their participation.

We were pleased that every candidate supports neighborhood schools that are within walking distance for students in every Santa Barbara attendance area.

They each mentioned their own experiences of walking to school and elaborated on how those experiences enhance physical fitness and mental health, create block-by-block friendships among students and parents, and provide environmental benefits! We could not agree more.

In addition, the need for another downtown elementary school was addressed — bearing in mind the community’s desire for an increase in downtown housing.

Several other questions of curriculum were also addressed at some length and audience questions answered.

For those who are interested, there will be a YouTube version of the forum available soon. Please email: cns4schools@aol.com and put “UTube Forum” in the subject line. Indicate also if you prefer the Spanish version.

Voters residing between Montecito and Goleta have the choice to vote for three candidates. Although there are different elementary school districts for K-6 throughout the area, all of the secondary schools fall under Santa Barbara Unified School District. In the upcoming election, make your vote count!

Laura Wilson

President

Coalition for Neighborhood Schools