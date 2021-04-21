Forum to discuss ‘Our Climate Emergency’

COURTESY PHOTO

The League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual forum on ecological stewardship.

SANTA BARBARA — The League of Women Voters will host an online community forum at 2 p.m. April 24. It’s titled “Our Climate Emergency: Farming and Nature-Based Resilience.”

The virtual event, co-sponsored by the Community Environmental Council of Santa Barbara, will discuss the history of ecological stewardship, how agricultural and natural lands build climate resilience, and how to improve carbon emissions and water cycles. The program will also examine the barriers to ecological land stewardship.

The forum will be moderated by Allegra Roth, the food and climate program manager at the CEC. The event will also feature presenters from various environmental and agricultural groups across Santa Barbara County.

To register for this free event, visit my.lwv.org/california/santa-barbara/calendar.

— Madison Hirneisen